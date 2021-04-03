Mogadishu (agencies)

At least 23 people were killed in attacks launched by fighters from the “Al-Shabab” terrorist movement yesterday on two main military bases of the Somali army, according to an army official and witnesses.

The two attacks in the southern Lower Shabelle region targeted two army bases in the towns of “Odigli” and “Barrier”, which are located 30 kilometers from each other, and the two bases are considered advanced centers in the fight against the terrorist movement.

“The assailants tried to attack, but thanks to our brave soldiers who were familiar with their tricks, the attackers were defeated and the bodies of their wounded and killed were scattered around,” said Somali army commander General Uduwa Yusef Raghi. “The army forces are still pursuing the rest of the attackers, and the Somali army has tightened control over the two disputed sites,” he added. According to witnesses in “Odigli”, which includes the largest military base, that Somali soldiers repelled the attackers after about an hour of heavy fighting.

“The Al Shabaab fighters used a vehicle loaded with explosives to launch the attack, but they failed to enter the camp after about an hour of exchanging fire with machine guns with the Somali forces,” said Muhammad Ali, a resident of the area. He added, “I saw several bodies of Al-Shabaab fighters near the camp where the fighting took place, and Somali soldiers displayed these bodies in processions after the battle.

In “Barrier”, a car bomb was also detonated before heavily armed fighters stormed the base.

“We heard a powerful explosion caused by a suicide car attack at the entrance to the base, followed by a heavy exchange of fire,” said Abdul Rahim Malin, a resident of the area. “After a few minutes, the fighters managed to enter the base and burn some military supplies for the Somali army.” The terrorist group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attacks, in a statement posted on a website in support of it. The movement said it managed to kill dozens and seize military vehicles and equipment. It is reported that the Somali army has launched military operations in recent weeks to eliminate the remnants of the “Al-Shabab” terrorist militia.

14 dead in an armed attack in Nigeria

14 people were killed in an attack by militants on a military base and nearby areas in Niger Province, western Nigeria. And Nigerian local sources reported yesterday, that about 200 armed men attacked a base in the “Alawa” area, killing 6 soldiers and one police officer. Then the attackers burned the base, and then launched attacks on neighboring areas, killing 7 people and kidnapping others.