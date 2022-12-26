Somalia, the extraordinary discovery: elkinstantonite and elaliite

An extraordinary one discovery was made by scholars that they are working on mammoth meteorite fell into Somalia two years ago. Two minerals never before seen on Earth have been identified within the boulder of 15.2 tonsthe ninth bigger ever found on the planet. Professor Chris Herd, who looks after the mineral collection of the University of Alberta in Canada received a champion of rock to be classified. As he examined it, he realized that some parts of the sample could not be identify to the microscope. It’s about two iron phosphatesbut it is not excluded that there may be a third one, which is still found in analysis phase.

One of the two minerals It was called elaliitein honor of the meteorite, whose name is “El Ali”, which in turn takes the name of Somali city where it was found. The second of the minerals was called elkinstantonitein honor of Lindy Elkins-Tanton, vice president of the Interplanetary Initiative at the University of Arizona, as well as the mission’s first investigator NASA “Psyche”which will start looking for new metals between Mars and Jupiter. Western scientists, however, have dubbed the rock extraterrestrial El Ali because it was found near the city of El Ali, in the region of Hiiraan, Somalia. A sample of a meteorite, the composition of which is mainly iron, has been sent to the meteorite collection of the University Of Alberta in Canada to be classified and the result has been amazing.

Subscribe to the newsletter

