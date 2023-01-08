There was no immediate statement from the extremist al-Shabaab movement, an al-Qaeda affiliate that has carried out high-profile bombings in the Somali capital for more than a decade and has taken control of parts of the country’s central and southern regions, complicating efforts to rebuild a failed state after decades of conflict.

Deputy Defense Minister Abdel Fattah Qassem told reporters in Mogadishu that “Al-Shabaab asked to open negotiations with the Somali government, but there are two groups within Al-Shabaab…the first part are foreigners, and the second part are local Somalis. These locals have a chance to open negotiations, but these are foreigners.” “Those who invaded our country have no right to talks. The only option is to go back to where they came from.”

“As for the Somalis, we are ready to take them in, because they are willing to surrender to the Somali government. They must follow the government’s instructions, reintegrate into their society, or face the Somali National Army on the front lines,” the deputy defense minister added.

Somalia’s federal government has said in the past that it is open to negotiations with Al-Shabaab, but this is the first time the government has said the extremist group has asked for talks.

Somali youth movement

Al-Shabaab fighters number several thousand, including an unknown number of foreigners, both from countries in the region such as neighboring Kenya and beyond.

Extremists have carried out several high-profile attacks over the years in Kenya, including in the capital, Nairobi, and at a military base used by the United States.

Al-Shabaab has long sought to impose extremist religion in Somalia and is seeking the withdrawal of foreign forces operating in the Horn of Africa country.

The United States has a military presence in Somalia to fight extremists, along with Turkey and a multinational force affiliated with the African Union.