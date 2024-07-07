Mogadishu (Union)

Somali President Hassan Mohamud confirmed that his country’s federal government will not negotiate with the Al-Shabaab movement, which is linked to the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, denying the existence of any talks between the Somali federal government and that movement.

The Somali National News Agency (SONA) reported yesterday that this came during a speech by President Hassan Mahmoud at the opening of the fifth session of the Somali Federal Parliament.

The Somali president sent a reassuring message to all Somalis that the federal government will not open negotiations with the Al-Shabaab movement, stressing that he has placed liberating Somalia from the remnants of that terrorist movement at the top of his priorities after winning the 2022 presidential elections.

President Mahmoud said: “The Al-Shabaab militias do not recognize the Somali federal government, so there is no room for negotiations with them,” adding that what was reported in the media about any negotiations with those militias is baseless.

He praised the military operations led by the Somali army against the Al-Shabaab movement in its strongholds, explaining that these operations led to undermining their capabilities as a result of the successive defeats they suffered.

The Somali president said that his country’s federal government has developed a clear policy to combat terrorism that includes three axes: military, intellectual and economic. He pointed in particular to the success of the Somali forces, during the past months, with the support of African forces and international partners, in liberating several areas in the states of Hirshabelle, Galmudug, South West and Jubaland, where schools and other government service facilities in the liberated cities were rehabilitated.