Mogadishu (Agencies)

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud denied reports of talks between the Somali federal government and the Al-Shabaab militia, which is linked to the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda.

The Somali National News Agency (SONA) said yesterday that this came during a speech delivered by President Sheikh Mahmoud on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of Somalia’s independence, where he said: “There are no negotiations with the (Al-Shabaab) militias, and the Somali people should rest assured, as the government will not open the door to talks, and this information being circulated is not true.”

Last week, Somali National Security Adviser Hussein Sheikh Ali denied the existence of secret negotiations between the Somali federal government and the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement, in response to reports on this matter circulating on social media.