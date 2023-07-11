Video footage from surveillance cameras shows the moment the plane swerved on the airport runway and violently crashed into the barriers surrounding the runway, and parts of the plane were blown out as a result of the collision.

And the Somali Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Ferdoussa Othman Aigal, announced that a person was injured as a result of the deviation of a civil plane at Adam Abdullah International Airport in the capital, Mogadishu.

The Somali minister said in a statement to official media that “the plane, which was coming from the city of Growe, capital of the regional state of Puntland, deviated from its course on the airport runway.”

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority announced that a civilian passenger plane crashed while landing at Mogadishu International Airport.

According to the Minister of Air Transport, the plane was carrying about 50 people.

Somali local reports said authorities were still not sure what caused the plane to run off the runway.