“The terrorists attacked the outskirts of Mogadishu, targeting police stations and checkpoints,” Minister Abdullah Nour wrote on Twitter, adding: “Our security personnel defeated the enemy.”

There were no immediate details of casualties. The minister said the police would provide more information about the incident.

Al-Shabab, linked to Al-Qaeda, which seeks to overthrow the central government, occasionally attacks government targets.

Last week, the movement attacked a minibus carrying delegates participating in the selection of parliamentarians.