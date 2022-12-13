Dec 13, 2022 22:08
A study conducted by a coalition of United Nations agencies and aid organizations showed that more than 200,000 Somalis suffer from catastrophic food shortages and many are dying of starvation, while that number is expected to rise to more than 700,000 next year.
The Integrated Phase Classification of Food Security, which sets the global standard for determining the severity of food crises, said that the worst level of classification, the fifth stage of famine, had been temporarily avoided, but things were getting worse.
“They have kept starvation out the door, but no one knows for how long,” said Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Aid (OCHA).
“These people are dying of starvation, there is no doubt about that, but I cannot say how many,” he told a press briefing in Geneva following the release of the latest analysis on Somalia.
A two-year drought has destroyed crops and killed livestock across the Horn of Africa, while the war in Ukraine has soared food import prices.
and in Somalia, where three million have been displaced from their homes by conflict or drought.
The IPC had previously warned that some areas in Somalia were at risk of reaching famine levels, but the efforts of humanitarian organizations and local communities prevented this.
