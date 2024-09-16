Mogadishu (Union)

The Somali army thwarted an attack launched by the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement on a government military center in the town of Janay Abdalle in the Lower Juba region of Jubaland state in the south of the country.

Somali TV quoted security sources as saying that the army, in cooperation with local Jubaland state forces, managed to thwart an attack by Al-Shabaab militants on a government military center in the town of Janay Abdale, killing five terrorists and wounding others with varying degrees of injury. The sources added that the Somali forces seized military equipment that was in the possession of the militants.

The operation comes weeks after 42 members of the movement were killed in a joint military operation between the Somali army and civilian forces in the Lower Juba and Galmudug regions in the south and center of the country.

The Somali government has been waging a war for years against the Al-Shabaab movement, which was founded in early 2004 and is affiliated with Al-Qaeda.