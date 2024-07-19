Mogadishu (Union)

Yesterday, in a planned military operation, Somali army forces seized 3 vehicles carrying smuggled fuel belonging to the Al-Shabaab movement, linked to the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, near the city of Mesgway in Galgadud province in central Somalia.

Somali National Army officers who led the military operation told the Somali National News Agency (SONA) that the national army forces stationed in the city of Mesgway, that the army forces were able to kill an armed terrorist element suspected of being loyal to the terrorist movement “Al-Shabaab”, and seized three cars carrying fuel smuggled to the movement’s hideouts, when they arrived in an area near the city of Mesgway in the center of the country.

It is believed that the seizure of the fuel-laden vehicles represents a major setback for the terrorist movement Al-Shabaab, as it indicates that the Somali National Army has been able to cut off the terrorist movement’s supply lines with vital supplies, especially fuel.