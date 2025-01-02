The chaos that has been unleashed with the cases of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, who are no longer registered in LaLiga, has made the Barça opposition move. After the statement from the former Yes to the Future candidate, Víctor Font, demanding explanations from the board of directors headed by Joan Laporta, the Som un Clam group has taken a step further and called this Thursday for the resignation of the president of Barça and the rest of managers.

In the statement they have released, the movement expresses its “total indignation and shame caused by the management of president Joan Laporta and the board of directors in the management of the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor.” For this reason, they consider that the step they must take is resignation: “What we have experienced in the last hours of 2024 shows that the vicious circle into which the club’s governing team has entered has completely exploded.”

In this sense, they believe that this has happened “sooner than was imaginable” and maintain that “amateur and erratic management is beginning to affect the sporting performance of the first team.”

Negative balance of the four years of mandate

Som un Clam calls the situation “unacceptable” and points out that the club still lacks “a solid financial plan or a coherent strategy.”

This January 3, the final outcome of a more than disconcerting episode will be known, which in the opinion of Som un Clam is a “grotesque”: “The situation created is inadmissible and the damage done to the reputation of the entity is irreparable.” From his perspective, this bad image “is aggravated by continuous lies and deception of members with false promises that are never fulfilled and that end up harming the club.”





In March, Laporta’s second term at the head of the Blaugrana institution will be four years old. The opposition movement makes a very negative assessment: “In this time, Barça’s assets have been decapitalized with various levers, selling strategic assets for the future to cover holes derived from chaotic and improvised management. Despite promises of recovery, the club still lacks a solid financial plan or a coherent strategy to guarantee stability in the medium and long term.”

Som un Clam also points out the “introduction of intermediaries with million-dollar commissions” in the renewal of the contract with Nike or the agreement with Spotify, something they view with “concern and astonishment.”





In parallel, they demand a “change of course” that stops this “degradation”: “We demand that an end be put to unfulfilled promises, constant improvisation and the irresponsible sale of assets that are mortgaging the collective property model that makes us unique. ”.

In addition to the resignation of the board of directors, they urge the members to mobilize and “make their voices heard” because the “future of Barça” depends on them: “We must recover the transparency, planning and values ​​that have made the club entity ‘more than a club’”. According to the opposition group, the risk of this “vicious circle” is the “club’s assets and the ownership model.”





