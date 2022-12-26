This type of frog relies on a trick to protect itself while it is sleeping, as it has the ability to “get rid of its color” so that it is difficult for its enemies to see it.

According to research published in the scientific journal “Science” and highlighted by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the frog hides the largest percentage of red blood cells in its liver during sleep, thus gaining transparency.

And collaborated to reveal the secret, researchers Jesse D’Elia of the Museum of Natural History in New York, and Carlos Taboada of Duke University.

The most important findings of the two worlds

• “Using optical imaging to track red blood cells, glass frogs appear to increase their transparency 2 to 3 times by removing about 89 percent of red blood cells from the circulation and packing them into the liver.”

• “The glass frog’s liver is also covered with a layer of crystals, which prevent redness of the blood inside.”

• The two researchers revealed that the plasma compensates for the loss of red blood cells during the frog’s sleep.

• When an amphibian wakes up, red blood cells rush into its circulatory system.

To find out, the two researchers fired lasers at frogs to track the movement of blood cells.

It is noteworthy that this species is the only known terrestrial animal that can maintain the transparency of its color inside and out.

“Frogs somehow store most of their red blood cells in the liver,” Delia told the BBC, pointing to the role of plasma in the complex process, adding: “But somehow they do it without causing the blood to clot.”

It is not yet understood how frogs can survive for long periods when most of their red blood cells are stored in the liver, nor how they can store so much blood in their livers without causing a clot.

The researchers said the study could provide valuable insight into blood clotting in humans.