The ranking The most recognized for pushing the satisfaction of bank clients is the one produced each year by the independent consultancy Stiga. On the eve, the 17 entities analyzed hope that the conclusions will be favorable to them. Something logical, if we take into account that this business is based on the trust of its customers, whether they are individuals or companies. In the last report Customer Satisfaction Benchmarking 2020, Banco Mediolanum is the one that generates the highest global satisfaction index among Spanish banking clients: the score reaches 8.40 points out of 10, compared to the 7.42 on average obtained by the other 16 banks analyzed in the study. For the second consecutive year, the analysis concludes that the Spanish bank, specialized in providing financial advice to its clients throughout all stages of their life, the so-called Financial Life Cycle, is the one with the most committed and satisfied.

The study has been carried out since 2012, and examines the degree of satisfaction of the banking sector based on the responses of users of financial institutions. In the results of this ranking, Banco Mediolanum has also been the best valued by its clients in seven other categories. In most of them he even gets a better grade compared to the previous study. This result is especially relevant, since it is framed in a particularly complicated health, social and economic context, conditioned by the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

All this is explained by its innovative and unique model of personalized banking, very different from that offered by other entities. In addition to technology, the figure of the Family Banker plays a key role here, a personal financial advisor who focuses his activity on a close and trusting relationship with the saver. This personal, almost familiar treatment of the network of 1,300 Family Bankers with their clients, explains why Banco Mediolanum obtains the first position in the ranking relationship with customers. The explanation is simple. In these times of uncertainty and doubt, these advisers “have been even closer to savers and families when they needed it most,” admits their CEO, Igor Garzesi.

Anticipate what is coming

The result is not a coincidence, but the result of conscientious work and continued over a long period of time. In addition to finances, Family Bankers manage their clients’ emotions to achieve their goals, which has even more merit in a year marked by the coronavirus. In situations of personal and professional difficulty such as those that many people have experienced in recent times, the possibility of being able to anticipate events becomes even more important. Hence, the category of relationship with the manager is once again a differential value and one of the aspects most valued by Banco Mediolanum customers in the Stiga study, with a score of 8.97, well above the average for the sector.

Banco Mediolanum obtains the best mark in telephone banking, in customer information and in the offer-price category for its range of products, interests and commissions.

Having an advisor who listens to you, knows your needs and believes in your dreams is an added bonus. After all, the decisions we make today determine what our tomorrow will be like. That is precisely what happens to Juan Martín, the character starring the actor Ernesto Alterio in My Other Me, the recent Banco Mediolanum campaign. In it, the version of Juan who has been accompanied by a financial advisor has fulfilled all his dreams. Something possible because when he needed it most, he received the right advice, saved, planned his finances and was able to achieve his goals. Herein lies the key. Because, like the Juan in fiction, the real Banco Mediolanum customer values ​​other attributes of his bank, such as transparency, trust and personalization. But there is more.

Willing to return

For the second consecutive year, this leading bank in solvency (with the highest ratio in the sector) obtains the best mark in telephone banking (8.91) and is the most valued in the customer information section (8.60), by your timeliness and clarity when transmitting information about your accounts. In addition, according to the consulting firm Stiga, it is once again the entity with the highest score (7.77) in the offer-price category for its range of products, interests and commissions.

Without forgetting who heads the ranking of committed customers (34.7% compared to 25.5% in the sector). That is, the number of people willing to buy or hire products and services again, and to recommend the bank to other people. This is so because customers link the brand to a solid value, a real stimulus for those responsible for the entity on this path towards excellence. This way of understanding and doing banking has not changed in almost four decades, and has generated a climate of trust, closeness and proximity with its users. A quality seal of the house brand that convinces more and more savers. Because, as Juan Martín says, “it is never too late to start, the important thing is to take the first step”.