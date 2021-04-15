Scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have proposed a new way to predict the behavior of a three-body system, bypassing the significant shortcomings of current methods. This is reported in an article published in the journal Celestial Mechanics and Dynamical Astronomy. Briefly about an approach that allows you to solve one of the greatest problems of physics and mathematics, is told in a press release at Phys.org.

Ever since the days of Henri Poincaré (1854-1912), a French mathematician and physicist, it has been known that the three-body problem has no deterministic solution. The motion of objects that interact with each other according to Newton’s law of gravity strongly depends on their initial position and velocities, so the behavior of the system seems to be random (in other words, chaos occurs). Although computer simulations are also unable to provide long-term predictions, in 1976 scientists concluded that a statistical solution should be sought.

Related materials Space monsters Astronomers catch mysterious signals from the depths of the universe. What sends them to Earth? End of aliens Where do mysterious signals from space come from and why extraterrestrial civilizations do not exist

Despite significant advances in this area, all currently available approaches fail to take into account two essential points. First, the chaotic motion of the system alternates with the regular one and is subject to disintegration when two bodies begin to rotate around a common center of mass, and the third one alternately approaches and moves away from them. If we represent the whole variety of states of the system in the form of phase space, in which each point corresponds to a certain state, then large regions of space will describe just regular motion, including after decay.

Secondly, an unlimited range of gravity presupposes an infinite volume of phase space, therefore, until now, scientists assumed an arbitrary “region of strong interaction” and when calculating the probabilities, only the configurations inside it were taken into account.

In the new work, the researchers proposed to use the flow of the phase space volume, rather than the phase volume itself, to predict the fate of the system. In other words, all points (states of the system) in a certain volume of space move (states pass one into another), as if forming a fluid flow. Such a flow is limited, so the problem of the infinity of the phase space does not arise and it is possible not to introduce regions of strong interaction.

Flow theory predicts with high accuracy the likelihood of escape of each body in simulations under certain assumptions. It is expected that the new approach will solve many astrophysical problems, including the process of the formation of pairs of compact objects (neutron stars or black holes) that create gravitational waves.