Another top player at a bargain price.

It shows that we are entering the final stage of FIFA 22, and this version Djibril Sow Futties he is absolutely insane, a midfielder who excels in pretty much every aspect of the game and who you can get with a really cheap fix and no loyalty.

And yes, we are talking about a solution (in the singular) because there is only one squad to complete to get this MC with an average of 95. He is one of those players who enters practically any squad, especially if you have a team based on the maximum German competition. Here is the solution he proposes BSJ-Gaming.

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty Djibril Sow Futties SBC Solution

As you have already read above there a single template to completeand its requirements are as follows:

At least one Bundesliga player.



At least one TOTW or TOTS player.



A minimum average of 87.



A minimum chemistry of 55.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

As you can see, the fact that it has a single template does not mean that things will not be as cheap as we would like. There are two requirements that are particularly annoying, and that is the very high minimum average (87, to be more specific) and the fact of having to use a TOTW or TOTS player (which ends up being almost mandatory to meet the average requirements).

Players from the Bundesliga and from The league Santander mainly, and with this curious combination the thing should not cost you more than 115,000 coins in total (as always, be VERY patient when moving in the transfer market). If you’re wondering if it’s worth it… well yes. A midfielder who excels in ALL aspects of the game at this price is almost a gift, coming off the bench or starting if you have a Teutonic league based team.

