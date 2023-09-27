The assistant crime scene expert at the General Department of Criminal Evidence at Dubai Police, Captain Hamdan Ahli, revealed the solution to the mystery of the crime of stealing one million dirhams from the treasury of a company after the criminal, who turned out to be an employee of the company, left a trace that he did not imagine discovering, which was a pair of scissors that he used to cut the chains of his colleagues who were involved with him. In addition to his shoe print.

My family told the Dubai Police “protection patrol” that the incident began with a report from one of the companies about the theft of one million dirhams from the money safe at the company’s headquarters, so a specialized team from Dubai Police, including crime scene experts, moved in.

He added that he found himself facing a new challenge, as part of preliminary information indicating that four of the company’s employees were forced to stay late at night to complete some important files, and then they were surprised by a gang storming the company from the main door, and its members assaulted them.

He pointed out that, based on the employees’ accounts, the thieves handcuffed three of them, except for the fourth employee, who was forced to open the safe, empty its contents of money, and transfer it to a bag that the thieves had. Then he took the initiative to free his colleagues and inform Dubai Police of the incident after the gang members escaped.

He continued that he began inspecting the silent scene of the crime, while his colleagues were conducting the rest of the investigations and listening to the statements of the four victims, noting that he examined the company’s door and noticed that one of them kicked it violently, leaving shoe print marks on it.

Upon examining the plastic handcuffs that the thieves used to restrain the employees, he noticed that they were cut with a sharp tool, but they were not found near the handcuffs. He continued searching until he found scissors in one of the drawers, and his conviction was solidified that there was an internal conspiracy, because it is unnatural to use scissors and hide them in the drawer.

He pointed out that he began searching for the shoe that had left an imprint on the door, and after trouble he discovered that it was identical to the shoe of the fourth employee. Thus, the features of the crime were complete in his mind. He confronted the last employee, who admitted that he was the mastermind of the theft, in cooperation with his colleagues, who carried it out with him. Then he informed The police were trying to remove suspicions from them, but the crime scene was waiting for them.