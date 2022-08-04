To continue accumulating tokens.

Although we usually focus on FIFA 22 Squad Building Challenges to get players, the case of the SBC Futties Voting Day is different, and the main objective is to get interesting rewards and tokens to redeem when the Futties promotion ends at the best price, thanks to the cheapest solution and without loyalty that you will find in this article.

It is a single template, and in addition to the aforementioned player token that you will get (in this case the Welsh goalkeeper Thomas) you will also get an envelope of TOP gold players that can come in handy to get more gasoline for future SBCs. Here is the solution proposed by the content creator FutSync.

The requirements of the unique template of this challenge are the following:

A first acquisition player at least.



Three unique players minimum.



A minimum chemistry of 45.



A minimum average of 78.



A total of 11 players on the squad.

The requirements of this template are quite curious, but as you can imagine, it is absurdly cheap if you know where to look. Basically, we will use a cheap player base of The league Santander, meeting all the requirements without having to spend more than 10,000 coins. If you see that one is too expensive, you can dive a bit in the transfer market because you will find cheap options without having to waste a lot of time.

Many will wonder if it is worth the investment, and we believe it is. The envelope alone is worth it, but if you also get some trading tokens for when the big rewards of the promotion come out, you will be able to get a real one out of series for your FUT squad. We can think of very few reasons not to.

