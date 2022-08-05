A lightning-fast centre-back for your Bundesliga team.

The Bundesliga is one of the most powerful leagues to make us a FUT team in FIFA 22, and those who bet on the German top competition are in luck, because with the Squad Building Challenge February Futties Favoritean SBC with which you can get a VERY powerful version of Lacroix, one of the best center backs in the competition that you can get with the cheapest solutions and no loyalty.

There are only two squads to complete, and in addition to a center back like the top of a pine you’re going to get two pretty interesting rewards to get extra players for the remaining squad building challenges in FIFA 22. Here are the solutions he proposes Kingflipper.

Solve the Futties Voting Day SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solution and no loyalty

FIFA 22: Futties February Favorite SBC No Loyalty Cheap Fixes

France

The requirements of the first template of this challenge are the following:

At least one French player.



A minimum chemistry of 70.



A minimum average of 83.

The first of the two templates is very cheap, and the low average required (only 83) makes things much easier. A base from the Bundesliga has been used to get the necessary chemistry, in addition to several players with a high average to save on the rest. You will not have to leave more than 55,000 coins in total.

Bundesliga

The requirements of the second template of this challenge are the following:

At least one Bundesliga player.



A minimum chemistry of 65.



A minimum average of 85.

The idea is the same as the previous one: use some players with a very high average to save on the rest of the squad. A base has been used A series Italian, and in total you will not have to invest more than 80,000 coins.

The total price of the two templates is 135,000 coins. If you have a FUT team based on the Teutonic competition, do not hesitate, because it is VERY worth it. He is a very fast central defender with very powerful defensive attributes.

