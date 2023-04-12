Albert Einstein He was a German-born American physicist who is remembered for the theory of relativity and other great scientific discoveries.

It is because of that Albert Einstein who had a IQ of 160 He managed to think of many things. One of them was a difficult riddle that only 2% of the population is able to solve.

This challenge is remembered by the Stanford University in the United States who points out that this riddle is known as the “Einstein’s riddle”.

According to various publications, it is believed that Albert Einstein created the riddle when he was just a child, noting that only 2% of the world could solve it.

Although there is no certainty that this is so. The truth is that the riddle is a huge challenge for anyone.

The riddle consists of evaluating a logical problem to find the satisfactory answer, starting with some clues.

Albert Einstein’s riddle says; On a street there are five houses and each one has a different color. In each house lives a person of different nationality. Each owner drinks a unique type of beverage, smokes a unique brand of cigarettes, and owns a different pet than their neighbors. From the clues that you will see below, you have to guess the answer to this question: If these variables can never be repeated from one house to another, “who owns the fish?.

These are the 15 clues with which you must find the answer:

1. The British live in the red house.

2. The Swede has a pet dog.

3. The Dane drinks tea.

4. The Norwegian lives in the first house.

5. The German smokes Prince.

6. The green house is immediately to the left of the white one.

7. The owner of the green house drinks coffee.

8. The owner who smokes Pall Mall raises birds.

9. The owner of the yellow house smokes Dunhill.

10. The man who lives in the house in the center drinks milk.

11. The neighbor who smokes Blends lives next door to the one who has a cat.

12. The man who owns a horse lives next door to the man who smokes Dunhill.

13. The owner who smokes Bluemaster drinks beer.

14. The neighbor who smokes Blends lives next door to the one who drinks water.

15. The Norwegian lives next to the blue house.

If you have accepted the challenge, it is necessary that you stop your reading up to this point, since next we will show you the answer to the enigmatic Albert Einstein.

Valid answers for the riddle:

1st House: Yellow, Norwegian, Water, Cat, Dunhill

2nd House: Blue, Danish, Tea, Horse, Mixtures

3rd House: Red, Brit, Milk, Bird, Pall Malls

4th House: Green, German, Brown, FISH, Prince

5th House: White, Swedish, Beer, Dog, Bluemaster

This indicates that the owner of the fish is the neighbor of German origin.