Of the next five editions of the Ryder Cup, four are already based. This year it will be played in Bethpage (New York), in 2027 he will travel to Adare Manor (Ireland), in 2029 it will be the mythical Hazeltine (Minnesota) field that welcomes the tournament and in 2033 the fate will be the bay of San Francisco, where The Olympic Club is located. In this list the hole that continues to remain in 2031, an edition that will take place on European soil and that is getting closer to the province of Girona, in the spectacular Resort of Camiral. Despite the accumulated delay, the first deadline that the parties had marked was at the end of 2024, the remaining fringes seem to have found a solution and, although no one wants to confirm it officially, the signing of the contract and the announcement It could be closer than many think.

The last pitfall is being the financing. Of a budget of 130 million euros, the Generalitat, with a letter signed by Salvador Illa as soon as they access the position of president, had pledged to support the project and contribute about 40 million euros, the last game that remains to be confirmed. But the feeling that the Vela América Cup, also supported from the public treasury, has not been a success in terms of public and impact on Catalan society as expected has caused that from Sant Jaume some misgivings have emerged at the time to take the final step and find a budget for the Ryder Cup. The organization of the most mythical competition of golf, the only one in which (until now) there was no money at stake, only honor was waiting to receive a Contract signed by the Generalitat with that final contribution to give officiality to the announcement. As it did not arrive, conversations were reactivated to decide if an alternative route was sought, always in Spanish territory thanks to the unconditional support of the Spanish Federation and many public entities, or a last attempt was made to keep it in Camiral. There arose a proposal that may have caused everything to be unchanged and turn on the green light so that the Ryder lands on gerindense soil.

Private investors will be provided to complete the game of the 40 million that the Generalitat will finally not contribute in its entirety. A road that from Ryder Cup Europe (organizer of the competition) have received with very good eyes and that is waiting to be completed. If so, historical news would be confirmed as is the return of the Ryder to Spain 34 years after Valderrama welcomed the appointment in 1997, then becoming the first European headquarters outside the British islands. Things have changed a lot since then, and the last two editions in the Old Continent have been played in Paris (Le Golf National) and Rome (Marco Simone), hence the transcendence that Caldes de Malavella would acquire by joining this exclusive list. The project that is today approved by the Ryder Cup after many years of work by Camiraral, would include a mixed tour between the two that currently has at stake the Resort Gerundense, the Tour and the Stadium, the best known of the two and the headquarters of two Open of Spain (2000 and 2014). But the logistics needs of a Ryder Cup far exceed those of a usual DP World Tour tournament, and hence the project includes holes of both fields, maximizing the space of the farm to house the multiple stands and giant tents that accompany the A Ryder. As an example, the current hole 3 of the Tour tour would be the first hole of the tour, since it has the best location to be able to build around the TEE a stand that accommodates some 15,000 people.

