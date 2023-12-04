The World Council for Energy Efficiency, affiliated with the Global Councils for Sustainable Development Goals, launched a special report on energy efficiency, on the sidelines of the COP28 conference.

The report, prepared in partnership between Schneider Electric and Electricité de France (EDF), and under the auspices of the Global Council on Sustainable Development Goals, included a comprehensive white paper that addresses the critical factors for energy efficiency in the world.

The Council reviewed the report during a high-level round table at the Technology and Innovation Center in the Green Zone on the Schneider Electric platform at COP 28, in the presence of the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and the Vice President of the World Council for Energy Efficiency. Nawal Al Hosani, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EDF, Luc Raymond, President of the World Council for Energy Efficiency, and a number of members of the General Secretariat of the World Council for Sustainable Development Goals, members of the World Council for Energy Efficiency and the media.

Emphasizing the importance of implementing innovative solutions to enhance energy efficiency in various sectors, including buildings, industry, and transportation, the report highlighted the loss of two-thirds of the energy that is generated at different stages of the energy cycle, as these losses result from converting fossil fuels into heat, electricity, and movement, which is Which emphasizes the urgent need to take decisive measures to raise efficiency and improve performance. The report also emphasizes that technological solutions have become available in recent years to improve energy efficiency in the building, industry and mobility sectors, as these solutions, which involve a combination of electrical and digital transformation, provide great potential for immediate action that can be quickly deployed. Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Vice President of the Global Councils for Sustainable Development Goals, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, said: “By presenting the experiences of governments, companies and individuals around the world in the field of energy efficiency, the report succeeded in highlighting the collaborative efforts needed to address energy efficiency challenges.” Globalism”.

Lootah added: “Today, our collective commitment to sustainability and the pursuit of sustainable development goals has become more important than ever, which is why this report serves as an important road map, guiding us towards a more sustainable future.”