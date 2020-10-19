Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the problem of burning stubble can be resolved in a year, but there is lack of political will for it. He said that I urge the Union Minister of Environment to convene meetings of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh till the problem of burning of straw is resolved.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said, “Delhi-NCR should have a definite deadline for the solution of burning stubble to control air pollution.” Earlier, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that air pollution in the metropolis Implementing an even-odd scheme in fighting would be the last option and currently the government is focusing on the red light lit, train stop campaign. Rai had said in a press conference in response to a question that if all other avenues fail, the Delhi government will think about implementing the odd-even scheme.

Explain that the Delhi government is looking serious about the increasing pollution in the capital. A fine of one crore has been imposed against NDMC for not taking action on a fire in a garbage dump along the main road of Kiradi, Delhi under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Delhi Government’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a fine on the corporation after the inspection.