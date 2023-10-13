The Eurostar can largely continue next year during the renovation of Amsterdam CS. A Swiss agency sees a solution so that the popular connection does not have to go for 11 months, says Eurostar top woman Gwendoline Cazenave. There is no question of green light yet, but the solution is currently being worked out. Insiders and the Ministry of Infrastructure confirm this.

