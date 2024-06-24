Home page politics

Press Split

More on this topic soon. © —/dpa-Infografik/dpa

In the years-long legal wrangling over Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition from Great Britain to the USA, a surprising solution is emerging. Assange reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice whereby he will partially plead guilty in the espionage scandal and in return be spared further imprisonment in the USA, according to published court documents.

Washington – A court must still approve the agreement. dpa