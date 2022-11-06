President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) must define a solution for the Transition Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) only on Tuesday, 8th, when he will be in Brasília to lead the work of the future government. It will be up to Lula to hit the hammer whether he will actually present the PEC to be voted on by Congress later this year or will he opt for “plan B”, wait for the inauguration and open an extraordinary credit in the Budget to pay the Bolsa Família of R$600 .

There is also a “plan C”: use the resources that are already in the budget, keep the benefit in the amount of R$ 600 and ask Congress for a supplementary credit when the money runs out, next year, through a bill.

Lula will meet with vice president-elect Geraldo Alckmin and members of the economic transition area on Tuesday morning, at the headquarters of the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB). On the same day, he must meet with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The PEC was criticized by Lula’s allies for forcing a broad agreement with Centrão before the government began. The extraordinary credit, discussed with ministers of the Federal Audit Court (TCU), on the other hand, is seen as a dangerous legal measure, as it frees up resources through an instrument reserved only for “unpredictable” expenses.

“Initially we thought that there was only one way out, the PEC, now we know that there are others and it is a matter of analyzing the most adequate and effective one. Faster or not, they all depend on good dialogue with Parliament”, said deputy Enio Verri (PT-PR), who heads the PT bench in the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO). He defended the PEC, but the proposal is not a consensus in Lula’s team.

Earlier, the chief minister of the Civil House of the Jair Bolsonaro government, Ciro Nogueira, criticized Lula’s plan B and the possibility of an extraordinary credit without prior authorization from Congress. The minister’s message was received behind the scenes as an attempt to defend the PEC and force Lula to make an agreement with Centrão and support the re-election of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in office. Ciro Nogueira commands Lira’s party and will resume a seat in the Senate in January.

“He will stay until the last day shooting, but for us it is indifferent”, said Verri when commenting on Ciro Nogueira’s message. Bolsonaro government articulators still resist supporting the Transition PEC. “I don’t know who the Minister of Economy is going to evaluate, he doesn’t know the proposal, nor the values”, said the government leader in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ). “No minister, no proposal, no values, no conversation.”