Subaru Corporation has announced that Subaru’s new all-electric global SUV will be called Solterra and is scheduled to go on sale in 2022. A part of the C SUV segment, it will be the brand’s first vehicle to be developed with the Global e- Platform. Subaru dedicated to electric vehicles (BEV), which has been jointly created by Subaru and Toyota. BEV makes it possible to manufacture different types of electric vehicles efficiently by combining multiple modules and components, such as the front, center and rear of a car.

But not only the Solterra platform has been jointly developed by Subaru and Toyota, but also a wide range of elements including product planning, design and performance. In this development, the two companies have contributed their respective strengths, such as Subaru’s long-accumulated All Wheel Drive technology and Toyota’s exceptional vehicle electrification technology, to create a new SUV with attributes that only a single vehicle can achieve. fully electric can offer.

The name Solterra has been created by joining the words ‘sun’ and ‘terra’. With this name, Subaru presents its particular tribute to mother nature and its desire to further promote coexistence with it.

Solterra will join Subaru’s range of SUVs that already comprise the Outback, Forester and XV models, and will go on sale in mid-2022 in Europe, Japan, the United States, Canada and China.