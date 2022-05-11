Soltec, an integrated solutions company for photovoltaic plants with solar tracking, will supply 83 MW for a new solar plant in the Minas Gerais region of Brazil. The solar plant, owned by the companies Mercury Renew, Solatio and Sunrise, will have Soltec’s SFOne single-axis tracker.

The project will have more than 154,000 modules and 1,366 SFOne solar trackers in 1 vertically (1P). With the supply of this photovoltaic plant, Soltec accumulates more than 4 GW of track record in Brazil, where it is a leader in the supply of solar plants. Soltec has a long history in the country, where it has had an office and factory since 2015.

This new solar plant will have an area of ​​around 150 hectares and will prevent the emission of 156,206 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. In addition, the energy generated in this solar plant will be enough to power more than 40,000 homes.

Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec, assured that “this project continues to strengthen our position as leaders in the Brazilian market, where Soltec already has a long history. We are convinced that Brazil continues to be one of the key markets for the energy transition and that we will continue to be present in the supply of new projects in the country. The alliance with Mercury Renew, Solatio and Sunrise for this project is a great honor for us and supports us to continue strengthening our position in the sector.”

Soltec has a significant presence throughout the Latin American continent and is the leader in accumulated supply in countries such as Brazil. Its early introduction to the Latin American market has allowed it to occupy this leadership position in solar tracking.