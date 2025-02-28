Soltec has registered losses of 126 million euros. The company has registered 38 million negative adjustment in relation to deferred tax assets (accumulated negative tax bases). Under normal conditions, these tax losses could be compensated with future benefits to reduce the payment of taxes.

The industrial activity of Soltec has experienced losses of 50 million. Much of these accumulate in the construction services activity, which is a business that the company has decided to discontinue due to its low margins and high operational risk, and that has consumed profitability and the box generated by the business of solar followers in recent years. In parallel, the operation and maintenance business continues to be operated, as it is an activity that generates benefits and provides value to Soltec customers.

The company will focus the future of its business on the supply of solar followers with the aim of being a reference again after having achieved consolidated income of € 236.5 million in the first semester of 2024, 28% more than in the same period of 2023.