Manchester (Reuters)

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Wednesday that winning a title is not necessarily a good indication of progress, before facing Milan in the second leg of the European Football League’s round of 16, stressing that the team is developing day after day.

Solskjaer is still under criticism in his third season with “United”, as the team has not won any title since winning the European League title in 2017 under the leadership of Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

But after “United” ranked sixth and third in the Premier League under Solskjaer’s leadership, the team advanced to second place this season, and the Norwegian coach feels that the improvement at the local level shows the extent of the team’s development.

Solskjaer said in a press conference, “By watching what happens daily, I feel great improvement in all aspects, and the players are doing well what we want. We are 12 points ahead of what we achieved in the same period last season, of course we look forward to winning titles, but sometimes it may.” Obtaining the title hides what is happening in the club.

He added: Your position in the league is what shows the true extent of development, in some cup competitions, luck may play a role in your career.

Solskjaer feels confident before facing Milan in the San Siro on Thursday, despite their 1-1 tie in the first leg.

He said: We must present our best levels. Milan is a physically strong team with great energy, but it will be the kind of matches in which we must accept the challenge to stand on our capabilities to reach the fullest extent.

The return of absent players such as goalkeeper David De Gea, Paul Pogba and Donnie Van de Beek before facing Milan Solskjaer gave a big boost, but the coach of “United” confirmed that their return does not necessarily mean their participation in the starting line-up.

Solskjaer later revealed that striker Edinson Cavani, who was initially in the squad traveling to Italy, had suffered a setback and would remain in Manchester.

“Unfortunately, it seems that Cavani suffered a setback during training today and did not feel that he was fully prepared to travel,” he added.