Manchester (Reuters)

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that winning the European Football League title would be a reward for the team after a difficult season, and United qualified to face Roma in the semi-finals, after their 4-0 win over Granada in aggregate, as they beat the Spanish team 2-0. , In the second leg of the quarter-finals.

Solskjaer told the BT Sport network 2-0, clean sheets, good individual performance, our confidence increased before Sunday, “Burnley’s match in the Premier League,” and if we succeeded in finishing the season with a title it would be wonderful.

United thrashed Roma 7-1 at Old Trafford, to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2007, but Solskjaer stressed that United should beware of Roma’s iron defense and the effectiveness of its striker, Eden Gecko.

Solskjaer said: Rome defends well as the Italian teams do, we all know Eden Gico, so every ball inside the penalty area will be dangerous, we are looking forward to the confrontation, we are in the semi-finals, it looks like a perfect European confrontation, because Roma has a great history, we succeeded against the Italian teams From before.

Solskjaer rested his striker Marcus Rashford against Granada, hoping that he would recover from a foot injury, before facing Burnley, and Paul Pogba was also taken out before the start of the second half, after the French player got a warning.

The Norwegian coach added, “Sometimes Paul wants to win so badly, he gets into two games after receiving a warning, and I thought I didn’t want to risk sending him off, even if he did well.

“We hope Rashford is ready, we didn’t want to risk him,” he said, “sitting on the bench, in anticipation of what could happen in the knockout rounds.”