Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

#mufc have ambitions to signal Jadon Sancho so he’s prepared for the 2020/21 Premier League opener in opposition to Crystal Palace on September 19 #mulive [dagbladet, @FAFiltvedt ]

I Agree

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy