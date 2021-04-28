Berlin (dpa)

The Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the coach of Manchester United of England, said that it will be a dream come true if he succeeds in achieving titles with his team, as he prepares to face Roma in the semi-finals of the European Football League Championship.

While Solskjaer has developed Manchester United since he took charge in December 2018, but he has not succeeded in winning any championships since that time, and he has been defeated in four matches he played in the semi-finals.

This also includes the semi-final match of the European League last season against Seville, Spain.

Manchester United will host the Roma team, in the first leg, which is the team that United had previously faced six times before, all of those confrontations came in the Champions League, and Manchester United won four of them.

One of those four matches that Manchester United won was the famous match that ended 7-1 in his favor in the second leg of the quarter-finals in 2007 in the European Champions League, a match in which Solskjaer participated, as he hopes his team will have the same spirit when they face Roma tomorrow. Thursday”.

“It would be a dream come true if I could win a title with the team,” Solskjaer said

As his coach ».

He added: This is what we count on, but our ambition is to finish the season with a title and celebrate

With that, I know very well what that means for the team.

When asked if he had studied the causes of the team’s loss in the previous semi-final matches, Solskjaer said: We looked at those matches and we got to know the reasons.

He added, “But every semi-final is difficult against difficult teams, and we need to advance in that step and win. We have a great night in that tournament before” winning the European League title in 2017 “, our focus is on ending the season as we celebrate the title.

Manchester United lost just once in their last 12 matches against Italian clubs in the European Championships, winning eight matches and drawn three.

The team’s only defeat in that series was against Juventus in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2018-2019 season, and Roma, seventh in the Italian League, failed to win the last 12 matches they played outside their home in Europe against English clubs, which were the matches that saw him play. Against seven different clubs, where he tied in four matches and lost eight.

Speaking of the 2007 Roma match, Solskjaer said: I remember both games,

I played as a starting point in the first game, we got a great result after losing the first leg with a score of 1-2.

Manchester United have no injuries