Not the lukewarm relationship with Raiola and his father Alfie or the fact that other operations have to be undertaken to reinforce the team. According to the Manchester Evening News, the United manager has agreed with John Murtough, the new football director, that the Norwegian is his priority. Solskjaer wants Haaland, it is his priority for next season. The Norwegian coach has asked the new football director to beat Madrid and the other rivals in the race for his compatriot, according to the Manchester Evening News. Not long ago it was claimed that United managers had promised the coach a major effort to reinforce the squad and thus also reward his efforts. It is a more stable, more competitive Manchester.

The first step has been to enter into talks with Solskjaer to renew and improve his salary. From 7 to 9 million pounds per exercise and in the course of those conversations, discuss the list of reinforcements. Solskjaer gives only one priority and that is Haaland. He believes that his relationship with him can help, they both worked together in Molde. Darren Fletcher, the technical director, has also participated in the talks. Everyone agrees on the Norwegian’s suitability to complete what has to be the return of the great United.

United tried to sign Haaland in January last year, but when they thought they had him tied up, they ended up signing for Dortmund. That clouded relations with Raiola, his agent, and with the footballer’s father, but Solskjaer does not want to hear about it. Like him, ask for results. The Manchester Evening News explains that the coach, thanks to his personal relationship with the player, could balance that tension with Raiola. United is going to be a serious candidate to take over the player.