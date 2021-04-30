Manchester (Reuters)

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that his team will not need additional motives on Sunday evening to block Liverpool’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League soccer next season, because the confrontation between the two rivals is always exciting. The last to qualify for the Champions League, five games before the end of the season.

“We are only thinking about winning the match, and we don’t care what will happen to Liverpool,” Solshire told reporters. “During the season, you play important matches and facing Liverpool at our stadium is one of the biggest matches of the season, regardless of whether my team occupies first, second, third or fourth place .. It is a very big match anyway.

On the other hand, the victory of Liverpool may mean that Manchester City will be awarded the English Premier League title if it beats Crystal Palace on Saturday. United fans intend to protest outside Old Trafford against the club’s owners before the match after a failed attempt to establish the European Super League with 11 prominent clubs in Europe.