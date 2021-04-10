Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Norwegian, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United coach, said: The Uruguayan side, Edinson Cavani, is still thinking about his future, and has not settled yet to stay with the “Red Devils” or to leave for Boca Junior, the Argentine who expressed his strong desire to join him.

Solskjaer added, in remarks carried by L’Equipe newspaper, saying: Cavani does not yet know whether he will extend his contract with United, or intend to leave at the end of the season. Cavani had arrived at Manchester United last October under a one-year contract, with an option to renew for another season, with the consent of the two parties, but Cavani had not yet given his consent to continue, while the management of «United» expressed its desire to extend Cavani’s contract for two years, not one year. He added: This year has not been easy for Kavani or anyone, and he is still “hesitating” about what he wants to do next season, and in any case, he still has time to decide.

Solshire praised the Uruguayan star, stressing that he plays a positive role with the “Red Devils”, and commented, saying: It is wonderful to be with us. Cavani is preparing to participate in his team’s match against Tottenham Hotspur today in the “31st round” of the Premier League.

In a related context, Cavani’s father said in statements to Mundo Deportivo newspaper: His son had been thinking about two years ago about playing for Boca Junior, Argentina, in order to be close to his family in Uruguay, and that he believed that his decision might be in the interest of playing for Boca Junior, who offered him a two-year contract.

Cavani, who played 28 matches with United this season, scored 7 goals and scored two goals, was not spared from injuries. He was also suspended for 3 games at the end of last November, after he used the term on “Instagram”, which the Premier League considered a kind of racism. .

It is known that Cavani, born on February 14, 1987, “34 years old”, began his professional career in Europe with the Italian club Palermo (2007-2010), and from there to Napoli (2010-2013) and Paris Saint-Germain (2013-2020), and from there to Manchester United in a free transfer deal. .