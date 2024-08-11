Solovyov: Due to the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, there has been an increase in the number of volunteers in the army

Against the backdrop of the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) into the Kursk region, there is an increase in the number of volunteers in the Russian army. This was reported by TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, quoted by RIA Novosti.

“It is very important that after the events in Kursk province the flow increased, because for our people it is not only a question of material reward, but first and foremost it is an attitude towards the homeland,” the journalist said.

According to Solovyov, the main motivation for Russians to sign a contract is love for their homeland, not money.

Earlier, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, stated that after the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the battles in the Kursk region, not only Ukraine will fall, but also the entire NATO bloc, which supports Kyiv.