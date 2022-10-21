Home page politics

Tim Vincent Dicke

The rhetoric escalated on Russia’s state television. Putin ally Solovyov says about the situation in Ukraine: “This is de facto the Third World War.”

Moscow – The nerves of the pro-government Russian media are apparently on edge. The reason is the heavy losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine and the current situation at the front. One of the most famous figures of Russia’s state TV has now brought out the really big rhetorical artillery.

When Vladimir Solovyov is on the air, millions of Russians watch him. The Kremlin chief’s confidant Wladimir Putin is an ardent supporter of the Ukraine war, repeatedly attracts attention with pithy words against the West and political opposition. The 59-year-old has a podcast, his channel on the Telegram messenger service is followed by 1.4 million people – and he moderates his own talk show on the state broadcaster Rossiya 1, in which there is often extremely loud debate.

Russia’s television speaks of “war with NATO”

In a recent edition of the show, Solovyov pushed himself to the fore. He spoke of the fact that Russia is already in a war against the western defense alliance. Anton Gerashenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, shared a clip of the show on Twitter. Within a few hours, tens of thousands of people watched the post.

The publicist said in the video with regard to the Ukraine conflict: “This is de facto the Third World War. In fact, we are at war with NATO.” One guest then explained that inside Russia they were afraid of calling the hostilities in the neighboring country a war. Solovyov replies: “I’m not afraid. I say this is a war with NATO.” At the beginning of the Russian attack on February 24, Putin signed a decree that criminalizes the concept of war in the context of “military special operations”.

Ukraine advisor comments on statements made by state TV

Adviser Gerashenko commented on the clip on Twitter with the words: “The Russians convince themselves that they are not fighting against Ukraine and the Ukrainians, but against NATO and the West.” He himself provided an English translation.

Solovyov had about a week ago Doubts about the Ukraine war due to the slow progress voiced. “Now to the question of rationality. That’s perhaps the most interesting question,” Solovyov said during a broadcast. “Soon it will be almost eight months since the operation started and … well, it’s clearly not a dedicated military operation anymore.” Even then he explained the Russian losses with an alleged war against NATO. (tvd)