Russia

Russian TV anchorman Vladimir Soloviov, tycoon and friend of Putin, has launched a harsh attack on Italy in a video also posted on his Twitter account in which he defines Ukraine’s allies as “bastards”. “I wonder if in Milan they remember how they kissed the hands of Russian soldiers”, he said, in no uncertain terms, during a live broadcast. The presenter was referring to Suvorov’s Italian campaign in northern Italy between April and September 1799, when the Russian general, at the head of the Russo-Austrian army, defeated the French army forcing it to leave Milan. “If we are serious – he said – if we really understand what is at stake, then let the bastards tremble. Then there will be another crossing of the Alps, if necessary. Think of the monument to Suvorov, and who knows if Milan is they remember how they kissed the hands of Russian soldiers. If you are rude to us, you bastards, you must tremble. The Russians start slowly, but then they go fast”.



00:31