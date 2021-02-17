TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov responded to the criticism caused by his words about the Fuhrer of the Third Reich Adolf Hitler on the air of the author’s talk show on the Russia 1 channel. He posted comments in Instagramand also spoke at Youtube-channel.

“I will expose yet another provocation by the LiberaSMI. They are afraid to give an exact and complete quote, so they manipulate it, but someone is already writing a statement to the prosecutor’s office! ” – he was indignant, implying the complaint of State Duma deputy Valery Rashkin, who asked to check the words of Solovyov for the rehabilitation of Nazism. According to Solovyov, the media who wrote about his statement on television are hysterical.

The presenter claims that his words are taken out of context. Critics cite only part of his speech, which distorts the meaning of his point of view, says Soloviev. “They spread a piece for 16 seconds,” he complained. According to Solovyov, his entire reasoning lasted about two minutes.

On the air of “Evenings with Vladimir Solovyov,” the presenter explained why he did not respect the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny. In particular, he compared Navalny to Hitler and Nazi saboteur Otto Skorzeny, calling them brave.

“Hitler was, by the way, personally a very brave man: unlike this Gulfikfuehrer, he did not mow down from the army, fought and fought valiantly during the First World War,” Soloviev said. At the same time, the presenter emphasized that he was not going to treat Hitler with respect, and Navalny, who “allowed himself disgusting about the veteran,” has “anti-Semitism at an animal level.”

On June 2, 2020, Navalny posted a video on his Telegram channel and on his Twitter page in support of amending the Russian Constitution. He called the participants in the video corrupt lackeys, shameless people and traitors. Among them was a veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko. His relatives accused Navalny of libel, and a trial began in February in this case. The prosecutor asked for Navalny for a cumulative crime of 3.5 years in prison and a fine of 950 thousand rubles. The verdict will be announced on February 20.