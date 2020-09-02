Journalist Vladimir Soloviev, on the air of the show “Soloviev LIVE”, expressed the opinion that the mark from the seat belt indicates that Mikhail Efremov was driving at the time of the accident.

Soloviev points out that in the pictures from the accident site, traces of the seat belt are visible on the actor’s neck on the left side. This type of damage indicates the fastening of the belt at the top left. There are two places in the car where the belt is attached in this way – this is the driver’s seat and the passenger seat, which is located behind it. At the same time, the version was never put forward that Efremov could be in the passenger seat behind the driver.

“The nature of the injury on Mr. Efremov’s neck shows that he could not have been in the passenger seat under any circumstances,” Soloviev says.

Alcohol and traces of drugs were found in the actor’s blood after an accident in June in the center of Moscow. He faces up to 12 years in prison. Initially, Efremov admitted guilt, but later the defense tactics changed. According to lawyer Elman Pashayev, another person was driving the actor’s car. Meanwhile, witnesses say the opposite.

On the eve of the Presnensky Court of Moscow on Tuesday, completed a study of evidence in the case of a fatal road accident involving the actor.