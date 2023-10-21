Soloviev announced the dismissal of political scientist Satanovsky after his words about the Russian Foreign Ministry

Orientalist and political scientist Evgeny Satanovsky was fired from the Soloviev LIVE channel, where he worked as an expert, for his words about the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. About this in Telegram announced journalist Vladimir Solovyov.

He personally apologized to the Russian Foreign Ministry for such statements by an expert of his program. The journalist called Satanovsky’s statements “unfair in content” and “inadmissible in form.” Solovyov also emphasized that Satanovsky made such statements not on the channel of his author’s program, but in an interview with an Israeli journalist.

“I do not see the possibility of continuing professional communication with Evgeniy Yanovich and decided to dismiss Evgeniy Yanovich Satanovsky from our channel,” Solovyov said in a video message. The journalist is dressed in military uniform and body armor.

Earlier, a video circulated online where Satanovsky talks about the alleged anti-Semitism of an official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also insulted Zakharova and was surprised that a person like her is the speaker of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.