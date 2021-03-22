TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, on the air of the Full Contact show, accused his colleagues Vladimir Pozner and Ksenia Sobchak of earning their hatred of Russia. Video posted on Youtube…

“The meaning of Sobchak’s life is the destruction of everything that may seem important and consistent to Russians,” said the TV presenter. He also added that Sobchak, in his opinion, is allowed more than any other person in the country, because, as he believes, no matter what she does, she remains “the daughter of Putin’s teacher.”

Soloviev said that without such conditions Sobchak would have been “nobody”, and also called her “a badly educated, ugly soul being.”

“Posner is much more interesting and serious tasks. Pozner simply sincerely hates Russia, ”Soloviev said and added that he, in his opinion, hates both the country and the state, and also suffers from the fact that he was able to take place only in the country he hates.

The TV presenter was also outraged that Posner “for some reason imagines himself a moral authority,” and, parodying his manner of speaking, said that he regularly dips his viewers in the shit. “It’s just unique how easy it is to make money on neglect and hatred of Russia,” concluded Solovyov.

Earlier, Solovyov called on the member of the Federation Council Lyudmila Narusova, who criticized the participants in single pickets near the Federation Council building, to deal with her daughter Ksenia Sobchak, who took part in the picket in 2018.