Solomon Islands US and China twist security policy in Pacific – Small island nation near Australia at center of dispute

Solomon Islands and China have signed a security agreement this week, the consequences of which Australia and the United States are very concerned about.

In the Pacific Ocean there has been a significant twist between the great powers recently. The main parties have been the United States, China, Australia and the Solomon Islands.

The situation has become a security twist, the twists and turns of which the United States has tried to address. It is possible that it is already late with its measures.

At the heart of the controversy is the small Solomon Islands state in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, about the size of Helsinki. The island state has an area of ​​about one tenth of Finland.

This week, Solomon Islands signed a security agreement with China, the world’s most populous state. The threats speak of the agreement jeopardizing the balance of the entire Pacific.

China will do its utmost to increase its influence in the Pacific. The United States has important allies in the region, such as Australia and New Zealand.

The Solomon Islands previously had diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which China considers a rebel province. In 2019, the country’s administration broke these gaps and instead began cooperating with China.

Prime Minister of the country Manasseh Sogavare described the country at that time as “on the right side of history”.

The decision led to protests in the country’s capital, Honiara. The country’s opposition leader Matthew Wale has said the majority of the country’s citizens oppose the convergence of Solomon Islands and China. Last year, Solomon Islands ended up asking Australia for help with the protests.

The situation is ironic in the sense that Australia is also strongly opposed to the convergence of China and Solomon Islands.

Violent demonstrations were seen in the Solomon Islands in November last year, sparked by the country’s government’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan and engage with China.

Australia – and the United States as its ally – has long been concerned about China’s growing influence in the Pacific.

Interviewed by CNN expert, formerly an adviser to the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Australia Hugh White estimates that Australia and the United States have woken up late.

“Australia and the United States have still not woken up to how to deal with China. Both Canberra and Washington believe they could somehow make China disappear, ”White told U.S. media in an interview released Friday.

Recent developments in the Solomon Islands prove that China is not disappearing anywhere.

In March on the news came the security agreement between Solomon Islands and China.

The details of the final version of the agreement have not been officially announced, but on the basis of a leaked draft paper, it would allow China, among other things, to send its armed forces to Solomon Islands at the country’s request to maintain order.

Similarly, the Chinese navy would have the right to visit the Solomon Islands under the agreement. Chinese troops could be used, for example, to protect large projects in Solomon Islands.

Preparations for the agreement have been going on for weeks, and this week both parties announced they had signed it.

According to the Chinese government, the agreement will benefit both parties and create “peace and balance” in the country. Prime Minister Sogavare has stated that he has had the interests of his country in mind when concluding the agreement.

The United States and Australia disagree. In their joint statement with New Zealand and Japan, the countries stated that the agreement poses serious risks to a free and open Pacific.

Australia’s biggest concern isthat the agreement would allow the establishment of a permanent base for the Chinese army in the Solomon Islands. That would be a big deal: China’s first military base in the Pacific.

Australia has been experiencing a twist in the country’s domestic politics in recent days since the time of the Prime Minister Scott Morrison whereas the government has been aware of the development of the security agreement between China and Solomon Islands and why the government has not been more active in preventing its implementation, The Guardian news.

On Friday Representative of the United States Administration Kurt Campbellin A delegation led by Sogavere visited the Solomon Islands to discuss the situation.

The United States made it clear that it was very concerned that China would set up a base in Solomon Islands.

A statement issued by the White House says Sogavere has assured that Chinese military forces will not be permanently stationed in Solomon Islands. The United States, for its part, said it was closely monitoring developments with its allies.

“If countries took steps to establish a permanent military presence in the region, the United States would be very concerned about it and would retaliate,” the White House press release said.

Representing the United States, Kurt Campbell visited the Solomon Islands on Friday to meet with the country’s leadership over a new security agreement.

The United States also announced that it would speed up the reopening of its embassy in the capital, Honiara.

Although Sogavare has assured that China will not deploy permanent troops to the Solomon Islands, the latest twists and turns shake the Pacific. According to experts interviewed by the international media, it is noteworthy that the details of the security agreement have not been made public.

Interviewed by CNN, a political scientist from the Solomon Islands Tarcisius Kabutaulaka does not believe that China is setting up a military base in Solomon Islands very quickly, as this would lead to strong backlash.

Still, that doesn’t mean the country’s troops couldn’t be on the island in some form.

“It’s probably true that Australia’s security is deteriorating to some extent as a result of this agreement,” Kabutaulaka says.

Correction 13.50: It was incorrectly stated in the story that the area of ​​Solomon Islands is about one tenth of Helsinki. The area of ​​Solomon Islands is about one tenth of Finland.