Soloist of the group “Porn Films” Vladimir Kotlyarov was suspected of extremism

Musician, composer and soloist of the punk band “Pornofilmy” Vladimir Kotlyarov was suspected of extremism. About it reported in the Telegram channel “Bloody lady”.

The police received an appeal from citizen Zubtsovsky, who asked law enforcement officers to check the posts of the musician in Telegram and Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned). The material was sent from the Department of Internal Affairs for the northwestern district of Moscow to the Department of Internal Affairs for the urban district of Dubna.

It is also noted that the vocalist of “Porn Films” has repeatedly expressed his position on what is happening in Ukraine.

In November 2021, the song of the Pornofilmy group was recognized as extremist. In February 2022, the court overturned this decision.