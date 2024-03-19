Netmarble he announced Only Leveling:ARISE , adaptation of Solo Leveling, a South Korean Sonyon light novel by Chugong that tells the story of Jinwoo Sung, a low-level Hunter who faces numerous trials to become stronger. Developed for PC and mobile, the pre-registrations of Solo Leveling:ARISE will begin on March 21st. It will initially only be available in Canada.

The trailer

The presentation trailer lasts a few seconds and barely shows the game (basically only a few sequences of the boss battle).

According to the official press release, the player will play Jinwoo and will have to level up by fighting the most iconic enemies of the series, relying on a series of skills and weapons.

Those who pre-register will receive the Chic Black Suit costume for Sung Jinwoo, two mana crystals for each attribute (ten in total), the Legendary Artifact Set and 100,000 gold coins to start the adventure with gusto.