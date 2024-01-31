













Solo Leveling: Will it fill the gap left by Attack on Titan? Is it the dark shonen of the moment?









Solo Leveling It is one of the most anticipated adaptations by the community, however, it seems to have quite a few grotesque twists in addition to a very interesting conspiracy issue.. The first chapters of the series already let us appreciate the possible paths it could take, although, of course, if you want to know more, the original novel is about to be published by Panini, in addition to the fact that the work itself is already finished in its original language.

So if you have doubts, you can solve them at once, how do you see? Do you dare to read more about Jinwoo and his world? I'll also tell you the impression I have of the series on the threshold of its premiere.

How special could Solo Leveling become?

Solo Leveling: What is it about? What to expect from him?

Solo Leveling presents a story that focuses on a hero who is the weakest of humanity, also in a very special world that has been fractured by another reality. In this new universe that looks like a Chinese box, we can see a young protagonist who is endowed with a little power that allows him to enter the strange dungeons that have appeared around the world..

Power appears in the world under a supposed chance that is immovable. Some people have a lot of power and others barely achieve the power that allows them to enter the dungeons, Jinwoo is one of the latter.

However, his tragic story seems to make him look even weaker, since his mother has a strange illness – this arose after the emergence of the dungeons – and his little sister is financially dependent on him, as is his hospitalized mother, due to For this reason, the boy chooses to enter the dungeons to obtain some of the treasures that he is able to obtain.

In the end, it seems that the isekai left itself and entered the real world. In fact, Jinwoo can't even recognize that he is practically in a new video game in which his life is simply in danger and it jumped from the graphic to him; and not the other way around, as is usually the case.

However, one day he will enter the dungeon – as he usually does, feeling afraid but with some courage – and between a strange appearance of a new space and a great sacrifice, the boy obtains a special gift: he will be able to change. Yes, you will be able to level up and become the only person with this power.

Will Jinwoo become the ultimate hero after discovering certain secrets?

A video game screen appears before him that he cannot understand, but whose instructions he should follow to achieve what has been entrusted to him: a new power.

Is Solo Leveling special?

Honestly, so far there has not been a delivery as new as it might seem. In fact, It is a crude mishmash of strokes from some of the most particular anime, that although I did not like them in their entirety, they brought something original and I recognize that (yes, I am referring particularly to Sword Art Online).

This new anime that breaks its reality to propose a new system within itself is strange and remembers the Chinese box-style mysteries that it brought Shingeki no Kyojin –obviously, not even close, but a margin like that–, and after that one of the first episodes also got really intense when the players perished under the statues of the gods.

Yes, there will be blood and dark mystery as in Attack on Titan but adapted to a world of reality like that of Sword Art Online –I mean the rupture of worlds–.

Somehow, Solo Leveling manages to give these anime an air and perish in the attempt. And although he could be proposed as a dark shonen –Chainsaw Man, Hell's Paradise and Jujutsu Kaisen– The truth is that so far it falls quite short.

However, a broad delivery format was promised, so it remains to be seen how much it can improve. Let us remember that it has been highly criticized for its slow action style and the bland personality of its protagonist.although, on the other hand, his club of staunchest fans has a very contrasting opinion.

What do you think? Was it what you expected? Do you like the rhythm of the story? Do you feel it's an original plot?

Is Solo Leveling finished?

The manhwa of Solo Leveling ended in 2021. Its publication began in 2018 and brought together 14 volumes in which Jinwoo's story in a strange world is captured.

Panini has the license for the novel, it will arrive in February but pre-sales are already available. Also confirmed the premiere of the manga adaptation in Spanishso you will soon be able to have the complete work in Latin Spanish.

Is Solo Leveling the dark shonen of the moment?

It's true, Chainsaw Man, Hell's Paradise and Jujutsu Kaisen are on a break from animation, despite this, I could comment that the new anime of Solo Leveling It still does not demonstrate the critical level at the historical level of the shadows of the works mentioned at the beginning. In plain words: It seems to jiggle looking for its own style, but you can notice the lines that support it..

However, let us remember that it continues in the introductory episodes and that the work comes from another cultural threshold: South Korea, so, In short, we should not expect the classic nuances of dark stories from Japan, which is already beginning to establish the notion of dark shonen.

Are you seeing it? What do you think?

Where can I watch Solo Leveling? When do the new chapters of the anime come out?

Solo Leveling is available in Crunchyroll. The episodes premiere every Sunday, so you can say goodbye to your weekend in the best possible way.

Remember that the deliveries mentioned above –Attack on Titan and Sword Art Online– are also available on Crunchyroll.

