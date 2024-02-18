













This will have the title of 'How to Get Stronger' and will include narration from the anime's voice actors and actresses.

Based on this, the story will continue in the eighth episode, which will be broadcast on March 2. So you have to be patient.

Until now the broadcast of the anime Solo Leveling I hadn't had any interruptions. It is available every Saturday through Crunchyroll from 9:30 am PT, which is 11:30 am according to central Mexico time.

Generally, these types of breaks, rather than 'refreshing' fans' memories, are intended to give the studio in charge more time to work. In this case it is A-1 Pictures, the same one behind Sword Art Online and MASHLE.

In the case of this animation house, it is known that sometimes it has so much work that it usually resorts to these breaks for the broadcast of the anime in which it participates.

But at the moment there is nothing to suggest that there will be further delays in terms of Solo Leveling. Recaps in Japanese animation are more common in series that last around 24 or 25 episodes.

They also apply to those that have continuous broadcast, as is the case of One Piece, and they happen more or less frequently.

This is why many fans are annoyed that some companies turn to them with series of standard length. It's not so easy to forget what has happened with anime that last 12 or 13 episodes.

And when we talk about a series as popular as Solo Leveling some cannot but express their annoyance on social networks.

In this case, the only thing that can be done is to resign ourselves and hope that this is the only anime break for the rest of the winter.

