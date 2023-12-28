













Solo Leveling will arrive in the winter season of 2024, but its anime will be released in deux cours formatits second installment would be arriving in the summer season of 2024. The anime is based on the Chugong manhwa that was published from 2018 to 2021.

Solo Leveling: When is Chapter 1 released?

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, the action anime will debut. It was reported that the series will have 25 chapters that will be released in two parts.

The first trailers have already been revealed and the main characters of the series have been introduced.

Sun Jinwoo will be the main hero and will be accompanied by Joo Jinho who is his best friend. –and he has had better opportunities than him–. The girl was also shown who is vice president of her guild and with whom they could forge an important bond.

The opening theme will be performed by Hiroyuki Sawano and Tomorrow x Together.

Solo Leveling: What time does chapter 1 premiere?

Crunchyroll announced release times for Japan, Seoul and Los Angeles, the respective times are 12:10, 12:10 and 12:14. Due to this, we can evaluate the conversion to the different schedules in Latin America, since the anime is usually released two hours after its premiere in Japan.

Below I leave you the tentative schedules for Latin American territory, however, remember that for different reasons, there could be changes.

Mexico: 11:10

Guatemala: 11:10

Peru: 12:10

Ecuador: 12:10

Colombia: 12:10

Venezuela: 13:10

Bolivia: 13:10

Chile: 14:10

Argentina: 14:10

And you, from what country will you see Solo Leveling?

Solo Leveling: Where can I see chapter 1?

Crunchyroll will be the one who has the distribution license for the anime series. So we can wait for the premiere of each chapter every Saturday starting in January on its platform.

Source: A-1 Pictures

However, its official premiere in Japan is carried out by the television stations Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11.

What is Solo Leveling all about?

Crunchyroll describes it as follows:

“It has been more than a decade since a path called a 'gate' connecting this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called 'hunters' have awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons within the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rankis considered the weakest hunter of all humanity.

One day, he comes across a double dungeon – meaning a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level dungeon. In front of the seriously injured Jinwoo, a mysterious mission window appears. On the brink of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the mission, making him the only person who can level up.”.

This way we can see the weakest character in a unique promotion. The new action story will fill you with excitement. Are you ready to see Solo Leveling?

