













Solo Leveling: what time does the third chapter come out, how and where to watch it









Likewise, the first chapter of Solo Leveling caused the Crunchyroll service to crash due to the number of users who wanted to watch it from the first minutes of its premiere. Now we are in its third week and we are going to tell you when, at what time and where you can see chapter 3.

We also recommend: Solo Leveling shows a behind-the-scenes look at the great animation of its opening

Solo Leveling: when is chapter 3 released?

The official account on X revealed that chapter 3 of the series will premiere on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

If you don't want to be a victim of spoilers on social networks, you should already know that every Saturday a new chapter of Solo Leveling is released and that you can't miss it, since the first two were quite worthy.

The third chapter is called “It's Like a Game” and continues with the events from when Sung is trapped in the dungeon after the rest of his surviving companions manage to escape.

Sung was supposed to die from the sword that was thrown by the huge monster that attacked him, however, he woke up in a hospital bed. The limbs that he thought he had lost in the dungeon were as if nothing had happened.

Sung cannot accept the situation, however, a program window appears that only he can see.

Source: Aniplex

Solo Leveling, chapter 3: what time does it premiere

We share with you the time at which you can see chapter 3 of Solo Leveling which you can see on Saturday, January 20. These are the schedules by country:

Mexico: 11:30 am

El Salvador: 11:30 am

Guatemala: 11:30 am

Costa Rica: 11:30 am

Nicaragua: 11:30 am

Honduras: 11:30 am

Colombia: 12:30 pm

Ecuador: 12:30 pm

Panama: 12:30 pm

Peru: 12:30 pm

Dominican Republic: 1:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:30 pm

Paraguay: 1:30 pm

Bolivia: 1:30 pm

Cuba: 1:30 p.m.

Argentina: 2:30 pm

Uruguay: 2:30 pm

Brazil: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Solo Leveling: where can you watch chapter 3?