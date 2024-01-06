













The animation of Solo Leveling will be directed by A-1 Pictures who are known for works such as the film Kaguya Samathe anime of Lycoris Recoil and also the series adaptation of Nier: Automata.

Now, this series is finally premiering and we are going to tell you where, when and at what time you can see it since its first chapter will be released soon.

Solo Leveling: when is chapter 1 released

As if it were a Three Kings' Day gift, Solo Leveling will premiere on January 6, 2024. From there, every Saturday we will have a new chapter, especially during the winter season and if something strange doesn't happen like it did at the time to the Zom 100 series that suffered from some delays.

The first chapter of the series is named I'm Used to It explains the scenario to us and tells us that 10 years ago, passages called doors began to appear that connect to another dimension and this world. People who cross over to the other side to fight monsters are called hunters.

Hunters are classified according to the amount of magic power they have when they awaken. Shun Mizushino is the weakest among the lowest E-classes. One day, Shun explores a dungeon and comes across a door that will change his life.

Solo Leveling, chapter 1: what time does it premiere?

We now have an official time to watch Solo Leveling in our region and it is at a more or less quiet time where you will surely not be doing much or, depending on the country, you will already be at lunchtime.

We share with you the time at which the first chapter of Solo Leveling will be released.

Mexico: 11:30 am

El Salvador: 11:30 am

Guatemala: 11:30 am

Costa Rica: 11:30 am

Nicaragua: 11:30 am

Honduras: 11:30 am

Colombia: 12:30 pm

Ecuador: 12:30 pm

Panama: 12:30 pm

Peru: 12:30 pm

Dominican Republic: 1:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:30 pm

Paraguay: 1:30 pm

Bolivia: 1:30 pm

Cuba: 1:30 p.m.

Argentina: 2:30 pm

Uruguay: 2:30 pm

Brazil: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Solo Leveling: where can I watch chapter 1

Those who were already fans of this original work by Chugong will be happy to know that Solo Leveling will be available throughout Latin America through the service. Crunchyroll.

This streaming service will have a new chapter of the series week after week, without fail, so that you can enjoy it with its respective subtitles, which by the way, are not only in English and Spanish, but are also in other languages.

What is Solo Leveling all about?

Solo Leveling tells us the story of a world where hunters – who are human warriors with supernatural abilities – must face powerful monsters to protect the world from devastation.

An admittedly weak hunter named Shun Mizushino does his best to survive and one day, after clinging to life by the claws of a dungeon that almost wiped out his party, a mysterious program called System appears and chooses him as a single player. and in exchange it grants him a rare ability to level up.

Thanks to that ability, Shun turns anyone he kills into his servant who will now be a shadow. Now the protagonist will embark on an adventure against all kinds of enemies and discover the secrets of the dungeons and the source of his powers.

